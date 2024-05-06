3 takeaways from Dodgers' convincing sweep of the Braves
One of, if not the most, anticipated series in baseball was going to be the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Both teams are among the best in the National League. The Braves have been aggressive in signing homegrown talent to team-friendly deals while supplementing the roster with high-priced additions such as Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Sean Murphy, among others. The Dodgers, meanwhile, spent over $1 billion in an offseason that included additions such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez, among others.
And this weekend, the Braves and Dodgers squared off for the first time this season – and the Dodgers won in convincing fashion. In a three-game sweep, the Dodgers scored 20 runs. Dodgers pitchers limited Braves hitters to only six runs in 29 innings. Ohtani, Hernandez and Max Muncy combined for eight home runs.
Here’s takeaways from the series.
The Dodgers have officially arrived
The Dodgers look like a juggernaut. The top of their lineup – Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman – is as formidable as any in baseball history. Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy and Will Smith have all been very good. It makes the top-of-the-order seemingly almost unstoppable.
But it has been the emergence of Andy Pages that has solidified the bottom of the order, and the young rookie looks like he’s here to stay.
The Dodgers are not without their flaws. They have an abundance of starting pitchers on the Injured List and the bullpen could use a solid option in the late innings. Another solution for the bottom of the order, especially considering the struggles of Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor.
Even then, the Dodgers are 23-13, and have a 5.5 game lead over the second-place Padres in the NL West. Every team in the National League should be terrified.
Matt Olson’s struggles continue
In his last 18 games, Matt Olson has hit 6-for-59 and no home runs. On the season, he’s hitting .197/.317/.359 with only three home runs and 16 RBI.
So what gives?
The Braves are optimistic that Olson, 30, will bounce back. After all, he’s coming off a season in which he hit .283/.389/.604 with 54 home runs, 139 RBI and a .993 OPS.
One number that suggests reason for optimism: a hard-hit rate that ranks in the 98th percentile in baseball.
The Braves will be just fine
It’s easy to press the panic button after a series sweep, especially considering what the Dodgers just did to the Braves. But Atlanta will be fine.
In addition to Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to a slow start and resembles little of the unanimous MVP that he was last year. Even then, the Braves entered the series against the Dodgers with the best record in the National League and with the second best OPS in baseball.
Both Olson and Acuna will be fine. The Braves, after losing Spencer Strider for the season, could certainly use another starting pitcher and the team’s lead executive Alex Anthopoulos is as aggressive as any executive in baseball. The Braves will be fine. And the Braves will have their shot at the Dodgers again, both in the regular season and in the postseason.