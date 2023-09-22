3 Tampa Bay Rays playing their way off the postseason roster
When the playoffs arrive, the Tampa Bay Rays need players who they can rely on. These three players do not fit that bill and shouldn't be near the postseason roster.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Ray playing their way off the postseason roster: Osleivis Basabe
Osleivis Basabe is currently only with the Tampa Bay Rays because of Wander Franco getting suspended. Since debuting, he has been a subpar hitter who should be replaced by other top prospects like Junior Caminero.
While he has been good defensively, he has massively struggled offensively in MLB and has not been able to find his groove yet. In 26 games, he has only hit .213 with a home run and 13 RBIs, but he doesn't often reach base, with an on-base percentage of just .280. He also holds an OPS+ of 67, meaning since debuting, the average player is 33 percent better than him.
Most hitters thrive on fastballs thrown to them, but Basabe can't hit them to save his life. He currently holds a .175 average against fastballs, but any breaking or off-speed pitches, he has been doing well against, with at least a batting average of .250.
Basabe isn't anything special; he doesn't reach base often, he doesn't hit the ball hard, and he doesn't walk and often strikes out. His main skill is his speed, but he doesn't steal bases often, with only 16 stolen and six caught in 94 Triple-A games. He is only on the team still because they don't want to call up others.