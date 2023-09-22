3 Tampa Bay Rays playing their way off the postseason roster
When the playoffs arrive, the Tampa Bay Rays need players who they can rely on. These three players do not fit that bill and shouldn't be near the postseason roster.
No. 1 Tampa Bay Ray playing their way off the postseason roster: Taj Bradley
Taj Bradley started his career off well and was ranked as one of the Rays' top prospects, but he hasn't been good recently and doesn't deserve to make the postseason roster with his recent performances.
They decided to call him up from Triple-A despite struggling very much. In 10 minor league games, he pitched 37.2 innings and had a 6.45 ERA with 20 walks and 37 strikeouts. He has been getting called up and down and has struggled each time.
In his recent four MLB starts, he has a 0-0 record and has given up an ERA of 4.29. His main struggles have been to find the strike zone and has walked 11 in those 22 innings he pitched in the last four.
He started his career 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA. In June and July, he struggled, pitching around 20 innings each month with an ERA of 6.26 and 7.89. He started well with good control and a low ERA, but he hasn't been able to walk less than 10 per month, while only walking five the first two months.
Bradley has one of the most dominant fastballs with an average speed of 96.1 mph. His potential is unmatched as a former top prospect in MLB. But he has been consistently giving up hits and walks despite that arm power.
The only reason Bradley is still in the majors currently, despite getting called up and down multiple times, is because of injuries. He is a huge strikeout guy, but he can't stop giving up runs. His potential is unmatched, but he hasn't shown it recently. He is only starting games because Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen, and Shane McClanahan are all out for the season.
The Tampa Bay Rays' starting rotation and bullpen have been hurt consistently, so they would take any pitchers in the majors, even if they aren't good.