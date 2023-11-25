3 teams Bill Belichick could coach after Patriots disaster finally ends
Bill Belichick could be considered the best coach of all time, but without a real push minus Tom Brady, it's hard to make that claim. He will want to find a new home next season so he can add to his Hall of Fame resume.
By Nick Villano
The New England Patriots are having their worst season since Bill Belichick's first season in red, white, and blue. Honestly, it's worse than that, going back to when the Patriots finished Tom Brady's rookie season (where he was the fourth-string QB) 5-11. The last time the Patriots had less than five wins was 1992 when they used their No. 1 NFL Draft pick to take Drew Bledsoe.
This season, the Patriots are likely going to break that more than three-decade streak. The Patriots have seven games left, so theoretically they can get three wins there. However, they have two wins in their previous 10 games. They have their easiest remaining game coming off a bye to take on the lowly New York Giants.
With how bad this season has gone, it's obvious the Patriots are at least going to consider moving on. Whether it's a trade or if Belichick could possibly lose his job, he will likely keep his NFL career alive despite his advanced age. There aren't a ton of teams that Belichick should consider, but these three might make sense and could have openings this offseason.
3. New York Giants
This one makes sense on many fronts. For one, the Giants season has gone down the drain with no signs of stopping. The offensive line is a mess. Daniel Jones took seven steps back. No offensive weapons emerged outside Saquon Barkley. The defense isn't good enough. Nothing worked for Brian Daboll this season. He might get another chance after coaching way above his head last season, but in New York, second chances are seldom earned (unless you work for the Yankees apparently).
Belichick has always been tied to the Giants, even in better times. Many think he always wanted to return to the place where he coached to his first Super Bowl alongside Bill Parcells. There are even theories he might coach his heart out this weekend to secure a worse fate for Daboll and a better draft pick for the future.
The Giants might be desperate to make the most out of a team that has been middling for years since winning their last Super Bowl, ironically against Belichick, in 2012. This would be a Hail Mary move for both Belichick and the Giants, but it just might work.