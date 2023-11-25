3 teams Bill Belichick could coach after Patriots disaster finally ends
Bill Belichick could be considered the best coach of all time, but without a real push minus Tom Brady, it's hard to make that claim. He will want to find a new home next season so he can add to his Hall of Fame resume.
By Nick Villano
2. Washington Commanders
This is the one where we're hearing the most rumors. The Washington Commanders just fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. Ron Rivera is coming off a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He seems like the most likely firing once the season ends. The Commanders are in a weird spot with an incomplete roster (that wasn't helped by the Chase Young and Montrez Sweat trades), and a lack of legit assets.
Still, with Josh Harris and his group going into its first offseason as owners, it's likely to make a splash. Belichick is a bigger splash than any player short of trading for a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. Belichick changes the culture of this team. Even if his "Patriot Way" isn't landing like it once did, it would bring a stability to a franchise known for chaos.
The issue here is Belichick's desire to coach here. We imagine he doesn't come unless he gets control of the roster like he has in New England, and the Commanders might be the only team that lets him do that. Can he turn this roster around in one offseason? They do have close to $90 million in cap space without making one cut according to Over the Cap. They do have the ability to spend wildly but also intelligently.
There is definitely an opportunity here, and this would allow Belichick to stay on the East Coast. Also, the Commanders might offer the most money. While Belichick made plenty of dough in his career, money always talks.