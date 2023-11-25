3 teams Bill Belichick could coach after Patriots disaster finally ends
Bill Belichick could be considered the best coach of all time, but without a real push minus Tom Brady, it's hard to make that claim. He will want to find a new home next season so he can add to his Hall of Fame resume.
By Nick Villano
1. Buffalo Bills
We haven't heard the Buffalo Bills mentioned for possible Belichick destinations, but it honestly makes the most sense. The Bills are facing pretty low odds to make the playoffs after losing an embarrassing game to the Denver Broncos. ESPN has the Bills at about a 39 percent chance to make the playoffs. If they don't make the playoffs, we see it being the last straw for Sean McDermott's career in Buffalo.
The Bills are the team closest to Super Bowl contention that might fire their coach this offseason. Unless we get a surprise Zac Taylor canning (which we highly doubt), this is the job high-profile coaches will want. Playoff failure combined with this season's performance (which includes a shock loss to the Pats) would lead to a new voice in that locker room.
Belichick would be downright smart to finish his career in Buffalo. He's been known to be somewhat petty in the past, so it would stick it to his former team to lead a division rival with no Super Bowl championships to their first title. He would be a legend in that market if he were able to do it. They love anyone who comes in and helps them succeed, even if they spent two decades hating that person.
What is actually the negative here? The only detractor is if Belichick actually lost his fastball and is making rash and useless decisions, like hiring his sons on his coaching staff. Still, we'd imagine the result is positive for the progression of Josh Allen and their team's short-term aspirations.