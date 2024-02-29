3 teams desperate enough to trade for Jets draft bust Zach Wilson
The New York Jets have granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade.
2. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are stuck in no-man's land at the backup QB position. Stetson Bennett IV remains away from the team for non-football reasons. We can assume Carson Wentz won't be back next season. This is not necessarily cause for panic, but with Matthew Stafford starting to get up there in age, the Rams will want a sturdy Plan B in case of injury.
As far as fit, it's hard to imagine a better landing spot for Wilson personally. He gets to learn from an established vet, a Super Bowl champ, in Stafford. He also gets the Sean McVay boost. The Rams' offense is absolutely electric when it clicks. Puka Nacua exploded onto the scene as a rookie. Cooper Kupp is due for a bounce-back season. The wide receiver talent is legitimate.
If any head coach is smart enough to figure out how to channel Wilson's talent into more effective channels, it is McVay. Wilson can move outside the pocket, stretch defenses with his legs, and deliver explosive passes downfield. He needs a lot of fundamental work, but the Rams tend to develop good habits. Wilson got to learn from Aaron Rodgers, but it wasn't from afar. The Jets were forced to thrust Wilson immediately back into the spotlight after Rodgers' injury. The Rams can let Wilson take that gap year, ideally. He needs some time away from playing football — some time to study the game from the sideline and pick up on the specific game-management choices of a veteran mentor.
Frankly, what better place to enjoy your new backup role than Los Angeles? It's sunny, relatively low-stakes, and you're still in a marketable city. The Rams were a couple unlucky bounces away from beating the Detroit Lions and potentially making some noise in the 2023 playoffs. Wilson's inconsistency is often destructive as a full-time starter, but he has more talent than the average backup QB. The opportunity to take a step back and assess would do Wilson good.