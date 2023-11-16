3 teams that can offer Josh Dobbs 2024 starting job if Vikings pivot
Josh Dobbs has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season, but he's a free agent in 2024. Who can offer him a starting job?
2. Washington Commanders
Every time the Commanders are on TV, the announcers will repeatedly mention Ron Rivera's confidence in Sam Howell. Unfortunately for Howell, River Ron will likely not be the head coach in 2024. A new regime will need a new quarterback, and they need look no further than Josh Dobbs.
Washington has always fared best with game managers at the helm, such as Alex Smith. They boast a solid running game and a decent defense, and they need a quarterback who won't try to do too much and is good enough to do the right amount. When considering Dobbs' background and education, he should have no issues quickly learning Eric Bienemy's playbook.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Going back to the team that drafted him seems like the perfect next chapter in Josh Dobbs' storybook. Kenny Pickett has just an 81.1 passer rating this season, and the team feels like they've seen enough. Every year the black and yellow sport one of the league's best defenses, and they have a young established running back in Najee Harris.
What they need is a quarterback who can hand the ball off, complete passes off of play-action, and win games by not losing them. The issue they will have is being over the cap in 2024, so will need some creative contract renegotiations to get the funds to sign Dobbs.
Money not being an issue though, he is the perfect quarterback to take the team back to AFC relevance, and possibly get them to a Super Bowl.