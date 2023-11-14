Steelers coach Mike Tomlin sends a warning shot to Kenny Pickett
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett got some tough love from his coach going into Week 11.
By Kristen Wong
One day, in the far off future, analysts are going to figure out exactly how the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-3 to start the season. They are, as one Twitter user put it, voodoo merchants of the fourth quarter. Their success just doesn't make sense.
So far this year, the Steelers beat their fellow AFC North rivals, the Browns and the Ravens, and in the last two weeks they somehow came out on top of the Titans and the Packers.
As long as the Steelers keep winning, quarterback Kenny Pickett will (mostly) be absolved from criticism. Mike Tomlin recently discussed Pickett's impact moving forward and said the team will need "more" from him if it wants a taste of the playoffs.
Tomlin said, "We’re gonna need more, particularly as this road narrows. Guys like Kenny and myself, we’re measured by wins and losses. He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win."
Mike Tomlin shows tough love to Kenny Pickett
Tomlin's comments on Pickett aren't exactly full of praise -- but they're not so negative, either.
He acknowledged that there are things Pickett needs to work on in his second year as the Steelers' starter; however, he seemed satisfied with Pickett's mentality and progress thus far.
The Pitt product has avoided throwing turnovers in the last five games and has just four on the year. With the running back room of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren finding more success lately, and with his defense coming up big with stops, Pickett hasn't needed to play all that great. Go through the progression, make the easy throws, don't give away the ball, and trust his instincts, even if he can't completely trust Matt Canada.
Seeing the Steelers inch toward the top of the AFC North -- considering how they've played -- is one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 season. Their work is far from over given the gauntlet of a division they play in; they're set to face the Browns and Bengals in the next two weeks in what should be season-defining territorial battles.
For better or for worse, the Steelers' fate rests in Pickett's smaller-than-average hands.