3 teams that should be all in on Mike Trout trade if he becomes available
If the Los Angeles Angels decide to trade future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, these teams should be the first in line to acquire him.
By Kevin Henry
The Los Angeles Angels are nearing a crossroads in their franchise history. For years, they have banked on a team centered around Mike Trout to become a contender. When Shohei Ohtani was added to the mix, the duo became the tentpoles around which everything else was built in Anaheim.
However, for all of the planning and even trade deadline acquisitions made by the Angels, things simply haven't worked out. With two of the best players in the game on their roster, the Angels still can't unlock the formula that gets them to October.
With the likelihood that Ohtani leaves the Angels in the offseason through free agency, Los Angeles still has to figure out exactly what to do with the 32-year-old Trout. Nearing the end of his prime (statistically speaking), Trout has languished with the Angels for 13 years with only one postseason appearance (2014) on his resume.
Trout has the desire to win and be a part of a franchise that has a realistic chance to play meaningful baseball in October. He has also publicly stated that he will "have conversations" with Angels management about the organization's future and his role in it.
With that in mind, if the Angels and Trout decide that now is the time to part ways, these are the three teams that could have the payroll and trade potential to make a deal with the Angels.
The Los Angeles Dodgers should be all in on a Mike Trout trade
Does it surprise you to see this team on the list? Let's face it, the Dodgers are always going to be in the mix when it comes to adding star power to their roster. They've also proven in the past that they aren't afraid to spend money or future prospects to make it happen.
While sending Trout to the other team that shares their city name (even though the Angels are in Anaheim, but that's a whole other story) may be seen as a worst-case scenario for Angels management, sending Trout to the National League also makes a lot of sense. It especially makes sense if it is to a team that would perhaps be willing to meet what is going to be an extremely high asking price if the Angels decide to pull the trigger on a trade.
The Dodgers may be quite content with what James Outman has been doing in center field, but adding Trout into the mix would seemingly be a no-brainer. As Trout ages, he will likely move to a corner outfield spot anyway, and the designated hitter is always an option as well.
Sure, the Dodgers may be very interested in bidding for Ohtani this winter but if Trout becomes available, that could be a game- and strategy-changer.