3 teams that should call to save Michael Thomas from New Orleans
With the New Orleans Saints in freefall, which teams should be angling for veteran WR Michael Thomas?
2. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have overcome a permeable defense and an inconsistent young quarterback to emerge as legitimate wild card contenders early in the season. Ron Rivera's squad is 3-3, and while the top of the division is unattainable due to Philadelphia and Dallas, we saw the NFC East steal three postseason slots last year.
Eric Bieniemy is a highly-touted offensive coordinator who has the Commanders showing serious upside despite Sam Howell's youth and a spotty collection of receivers. There is serious talent on the pass-catching front — Terry McLaurin has flashed WR1 upside and Curtis Samuel is perennially solid — but the Commanders rank in the NFL's bottom third in receiving yards. McLaurin has taken a step back compared to last season and the Commanders have 214 drops as a team across six games.
Still, Howell can sling it up field and the Commanders feel like a team on the precipice of genuinely good offense. Michael Thomas would bolster the WR room in a big way, taking pressure off of McLaurin and Samuel while giving Howell a 6-foot-3 end zone and deep-ball target.
Thomas has been a paragon of consistency for the majority of his career. It would take time to adjust to a new system, but Bieniemy is historically wideout-friendly. Howell's inconsistency is a hindrance, but he's also a talented young QB who would benefit from a route-runner and pass-catcher with Thomas' cachet. The better the weapons, the better the QB. Thomas could cement the Commanders as a genuine postseason aspirant.