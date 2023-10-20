3 teams that should call to save Alvin Kamara from New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints' offense continues to struggle. Could Alvin Kamara be on the trade block?
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Why not?
The Kansas City Chiefs should be in talent acquisition mode at all times. It's Super Bowl or bust for the next decade. Kamara should be extremely cheap relative to his talent level and his pass-catching acumen could pay dividends for a Chiefs team with a severe shortage of quality receivers.
Patrick Mahomes is not wired for dinky screen passes and short-yardage plays, but Travis Kelce is constantly double-teamed and the WR room has speed and big-play potential, if not much else. Especially with Mecole Hardman back in the mix. Toss Kamara out there, and defenses will start to get headaches attempting to stifle all of Kansas City's dynamism.
Second-year RB Isiah Pacheco is a stone-cold killer. He averages a healthy 4.4 yards per carry and he has three touchdowns on the season. Kamara is good enough to be the workhorse for teams like Houston or Tampa Bay, but we also live in a time where RBs — especially veteran RBs — tend to be more favorably positioned in timeshares.
Kamara and Pacheco can split touches. Pacheco as the early-down and goal-line RB, and Kamara as the change-of-pace weapon with more pass-catching experience. This relieves pressure on Pacheco with the long view in mind while also preserving what is left of Kamara's brilliant career. Both RBs would benefit, even if it means fewer individual touches.
This also represents Kamara's best chance to win a Super Bowl. It's hard to imagine him complaining about this outcome.