3 teams that should save Kyle Tucker after bizarre Astros injury misdiagnosis
The Houston Astros have completely screwed over Kyle Tucker for the 2024 season by mismanaging and misdiagnosing his injury that dates all the way back to early June.
In early June, Tucker fouled a ball off his leg, falling down in a heap of pain. After being pulled from the game and evaluated, the Astros medical staff diagnosed him with a shin contusion. The thought was that he would return in a few weeks.
But weeks turned to months and Tucker was still nowhere to be found. Now, we know why.
Astros insider Chandler Rome has reported that Tucker suffered a fractured shin back in June and he was only given the diagnosis well after the injury.
This kind of mismanagement could end up straining the relationship between Tucker and the team. If Tucker wants out of Houston because of this, there are quite a few teams that would make a serious attempt at acquiring him.
To note: This is all hypothetical. Tucker is still an Astro as of today, tomorrow and the next day. If he returns this season, it's with the Astros. It's the offseason that could get very interesting if he wants to request a trade.
3. Baltimore Orioles
Kicking us off with this list is the Baltimore Orioles.
Ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, many experts had mocked the Orioles to make trades for some big-time outfielders. They have a few young pieces in the outfield grass, but for the most part, their youth is in the infield.
The team will be aggressive in trying to bring Anthony Santander back, but if they whiff on that idea, Tucker is the perfect option for them to land on.
Baltimore has a few top prospects that are coming up in the outfield, but none that are particularly ready to plug and play in the big league outfield in 2025.
The most important thing to look for in a deal like this is if the other team has the prospect capital to make a realistic run at an MVP candidate like Tucker. For the Orioles, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.
They have the assets and the need. Baltimore could be a dark horse to chase after Tucker in the offseason, if he's as upset about the whole situation as he should be.
2. Atlanta Braves
Looking at a trade for Kyle Tucker is tough because he would only force himself out of Houston to be on another powerhouse. His situation, to this point, has been solid with the Astros, so for him to want to go elsewhere, he would need to be in a winning environment.
The Atlanta Braves are the perfect landing place for a talent like his. They have the need out there, especially until Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his return from his second ACL tear at some point next year. Besides Acuña, this team has struggled all season long, for their high standards anyway.
A huge move like this could be what the front office looks to do, especially if the entire season falls apart and they end up first round exits in the postseason.
Unlike the Orioles, this hypothetical deal could fall through because of the lack of depth in the Braves farm system. The Atlanta system is so shallow, especially in position players, that they may stay away from any kind of big-time deal until they can rebuild their farm system to middle of the league.
1. Philadelphia Phillies
The most obvious team to look at in a Kyle Tucker trade scenario is the same team that was directly linked to him before the trade deadline this season.
The Philadelphia Phillies were directly linked to just about every outfielder on the board this season and they ended up with a reason to not trade for any of the big names. With that in mind, many expect the Phillies to continue to pursue these outfield options into the offseason.
One of the most intriguing names, to me, for Philadelphia was always Kyle Tucker. Now, Tucker was never in the real position to be traded during the season anyway. But if he ends up disgruntled with the Astros, everything changes.
The Phillies are a good enough team with good enough team chemistry that Tucker would be open to playing there. He would slot into the lineup every day and change the entire outlook of their offense. The PHillies would continue to be a threat to win the NL East for as long as Tucker is in town.
The organization has the farm system that they could deal from in order to acquire him. If he forces his way out of Houston, (Big if) then the most ideal landing spot is in Philadelphia with Bryce Harper and the Phanatic.