3 teams that should top rumored Dylan Cease trade offer from Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a big trade proposal for Dylan Cease. Here are three teams that also could use his services and should top what the Rangers offered.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago White Sox still have Dylan Cease on their roster but may not for much longer.
Earlier this week, rumors circulated that the Texas Rangers had shown interest in the young right-hander after bowing out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes.
The White Sox reportedly want utilityman Ezequiel Duran, outfield prospect Dustin Harris, and pitching prospects Jack Leiter and Brock Porter.
This is a significant trade package that the Rangers would be giving up in order to acquire Cease, and it goes to show just how much the White Sox want.
Here are three teams that should try to top the Rangers' offer.
3. Boston Red Sox
Back in January, the Boston Red Sox were listed as a team that had shown interest in trading for Cease.
With Cease's former teammate, Lucas Giolito now out for the 2024 season, the Red Sox need a top-level starting pitcher.
They have been unwilling to spend big to acquire top-level players this winter and seem intent on lowering their payroll, which is strange considering they finished in last place in 2023.
But if they aren't going to go big in free agency, doing so in a trade would be the next best thing.
Boston is in desperate need of pitching. This was true even before Giolito's injury. They certainly have the prospect capital to get a deal done.
Any trade for Cease would likely have to consist of outfielder Marcelo Mayer at least. The White Sox are going to want a ton for the right-hander.
Perhaps even Triston Casas or Brayan Bello would have to be included.
What is clear is that the Red Sox are unwilling to spend money in free agency. Cease is on track to earn $8 million in 2024 and still has two years of club control remaining heading into the season.