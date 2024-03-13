3 teams that should top rumored Dylan Cease trade offer from Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a big trade proposal for Dylan Cease. Here are three teams that also could use his services and should top what the Rangers offered.
By Curt Bishop
2. St. Louis Cardinals
Another team that has the prospect capital to get a deal done with the White Sox is the St. Louis Cardinals. They could even potentially make a trade without giving up Jordan Walker or Masyn Winn.
Beyond those two, the Cardinals have Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, and Victor Scott II. It will certainly take multiple young stars to get a deal done.
Sadly, the Cardinals are often averse to making big trades. A perfect example of this is the 2021 trade deadline when they acquired Jon Lester and J.A. Happ in trades. Both pitchers were past their prime and retired at the end of the season.
Granted, they fumbled when they traded away Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia, and may be worried about another situation such as that playing out. But they need a second frontline starter.
Fortunately, Sonny Gray appears to be progressing well after his injury scare, but if he begins the season on the injured list, the Cardinals will be without an ace, and beyond him, the rotation leaves a lot to be desired.
The Cardinals are going to have to go big in order to acquire Cease, and there's no excuse for them not to if they plan on being a World Series contender anytime soon.