3 teams that should top rumored Dylan Cease trade offer from Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a big trade proposal for Dylan Cease. Here are three teams that also could use his services and should top what the Rangers offered.
By Curt Bishop
1. New York Yankees
Perhaps no team needs an ace like the New York Yankees.
They are set to begin the 2024 season without Gerrit Cole, who suffered an elbow injury earlier this week and recently had an MRI to determine the severity.
Like the Cardinals, their rotation beyond their ace doesn't inspire much confidence. Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon and recovering from injury-plagued seasons, and Marcus Stroman has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.
Cease would give them a durable top-of-the-rotation arm while they wait for Cole to return, and when the latter does make his return, New York would have two legitimate aces in their rotation. Couple that with a potential bounce-back campaign from Rodon and the rotation is a serious threat.
The Yankees have plenty of prospects to dangle in trade talks. Right-hander Clayton Beeter is one of them, but they might have to include top prospects Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez. It's obvious that the White Sox want a hefty return for Cease.
We'll have to see if the Yankees are willing to give them all the necessary pieces in order to land the right-hander.