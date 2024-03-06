3 teams that need to trade for Jakob Chychrun right now
These three teams need to trade for Jakob Chychrun before Friday's trade deadline.
2) The Red Wings need to trade for Jakob Chychrun right now
The Detroit Red Wings have played well of late to create a cushion in the playoff race. Detroit holds the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 72 points entering play on Tuesday, six points ahead of the Islanders who are currently out of the playoff picture.
The biggest reason that the Red Wings are where they are is their dynamic offense, as they rank sixth in the NHL scoring 3.51 goals per game. Their biggest issues this season have come from the other side of the ice, as they've allowed 3.20 goals per game, good for 12th-most in the league.
Detroit's goaltending is far from stellar, but they could use another defenseman as well. Enter Jakob Chychrun, who could be an excellent partner with right-shot defenseman Moritz Seider.
Whether Ottawa would be willing to flip Chychrun in the division remains to be seen, but if Detroit gives them the best offer, why not pull the trigger? The Red Wings should be trying to win right now, especially with this being the only year with Patrick Kane under contract. Go all in and get Chychrun.