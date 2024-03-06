3 teams that need to trade for Jakob Chychrun right now
These three teams need to trade for Jakob Chychrun before Friday's trade deadline.
1) The Maple Leafs need to trade for Jakob Chychrun right now
The Senators doing business with the Toronto Maple Leafs would probably be an even bigger stretch than them doing a deal with the Red Wings, but the Leafs are a team in need of a defenseman like Chychrun.
Similarly to the Red Wings, the Maple Leafs are among the league's best offensive teams. In fact, they rank second in the NHL scoring 3.61 goals per game entering play on Tuesday thanks in large part to Auston Matthews just doing ridiculous things goal-scoring-wise. Defense has been a different story, however.
The Maple Leafs rank 20th in the NHL allowing 3.16 goals per game. The only teams currently in playoff positioning who rank lower are the Red Wings and Lightning, who are holding Wild Card spots. Toronto's goaltending situation is far from perfect much like Detroit, but they could also use a boost on their blue line.
Chychrun would not only help defensively, but he'd also help provide some offense from the back end on a team that lacks that. Morgan Reilly is a contributor offensively, but he's really the only one. Jake McCabe leads Maple Leafs defenseman not named Reilly in points with just 22, matching Chychrun's assist total. Chychrun has also chipped in nine goals, which would lead all Maple Leafs defensemen.
Chychrun comes at a cheap cap hit of $4.6 million for the 2024-25 season, which is important considering all of the money Toronto has tied up into its stars. If Ottawa will consider sending him to their rivals, it's hard to find a better fit for Chychrun.