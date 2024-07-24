3 teams who should exceed Warriors’ reported trade offer for Lauri Markkanen
As the dust settles on an interesting NBA Free Agency period, one big name who could likely be on the move is Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen.
It's no secret that the Jazz have found little success with Markkanen. They failed to make the postseason for the second time, with him leading the way in Salt Lake City.
Despite his lack of postseason appearances, he emerged as one of the better forwards in the league, posting 23.2 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from downtown.
Considering that the Jazz star is in the middle of his prime at the age of 27, it might make sense for them to cash in on his value now rather than later.
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring the one-time All-Star and putting together a trade package that involves players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and multiple first round picks.
As enticing as the Warriors pack is for the Jazz, other teams throughout the league could also pursue the dynamic power forward.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild that has landed them a franchise cornerstone and future face of the league in Victor Wembanyama.
They have continued to make smart splash moves this offseason, acquiring veteran point guard Chris Paul on a one-year deal and drafting UConn's Stephon Castle. They can continue to swing for the fences again and make a deal to acquire Markkanen to force their hand at a potential postseason run for the 2024-25 season.
Markkanen's skillset could complement Wembanyama's. As a frontcourt player, his ability to space the floor makes it easier for him to operate in the paint, but it could give them a secondary option on offense.
The Spurs have many assets, including young players and future draft picks. One report indicates they are ready to give up a haul to acquire the one-time all-star.
One package featured forward Keldon Johnson and several first-round picks to acquire him.
Getting Markkanen instantly boosts the Spur's chances of a winning season and likely will make them a play-in dark house in a loaded Western Conference.
Miami Heat
After a disappointing 2024 season and a lackluster NBA free agency period, the Miami Heat could spice things up in their quest for another championship by moving to acquire Markkanen.
Adding Markkanen to a core that already features an Olympian and All-Star, 34-year-old Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, should help keep their championship window open in a tough Eastern Conference.
Markkanen could be the secondary scorer the team needs to vault the Heat back into contention after the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks made moves to become contenders and their rivals Boston Celtics finally got over the hump.
The Heat have the young pieces to move in the trade of Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez, along with their first-round picks in 2029 and 2031, which they could use to send the Jazz.
Since their depth may suffer after such a move, Pat Riley and the Heat front office may not pursue the deal.
However, it will be hard not to try to make a move to ensure another banner is hung up in Kaseya Center.
New Orleans Pelicans
After pulling off a trade to bring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to New Orleans, the Pelicans go all in, surrounding Zion Willamson with the acquisition of Markkanen.
To make a move, it may take the Pelicans moving off Brandon Ingram, who is expected to make $36 million next year, along with some other valuable assets in the trade that could make it work for both sides.
With the potential addition of Markkanen, Brandon Ingram's production level will instantly be replaced. Markkanen can be an elite scoring threat on the perimeter which will open the floor for Willamson to operate in the paint where he plays the best.
Markkanen's offensive ability will also take some defensive attention off Williamson.
Along with the ability to put the ball on the floor, he showed he could provide floor spacing to a team that already has some solid 3-point shooters in Trey Murphy and was middle of the pack offensively.
Considering that the Pelicans finished 49-33 last season and made the postseason, falling to Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Play-In, Markkanen, along with a healthy Williamon, could be the move that put them over the hump in all loaded Western conference.