3 teams who should prefer Dejounte Murray over Trae Young in trade
The Atlanta Hawks finished this season with a 36-46 record making this third straight year they were a Play-In team after making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. After having a down 2022 season, the Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young and it hasn't worked.
The season before Murray got to the Hawks, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, a league-best two steals per game, and was an All-Star. Being one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, it was expected to be a good fit in Atlanta.
It was not a good fit and this season the Hawks got the number one pick in this year’s draft. That is an instant sign that it is time to move on from one or both of their star players. The all-around play of Murray should make him a more attractive target for some teams than Trae Young.
3. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic were one of the biggest surprises this season. They were the fourth youngest team in the NBA and managed to go 47-35, finishing with a top-five seed for the first time since 2011. They were led by the 2022 number one pick in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the elite defense mindset instilled by Jamahl Mosely.
Their biggest weakness this season was the inconsistent play of their backcourt players. They have a lot of cap space this offseason so there are rumors of them trying to get Klay Thompson. The best perimeter player that can fit what the Magic are doing is Dejounte Murray.
Murray is a much better fit than Trae Young because he can score, shoot, rebound, pass, and defend. This is exactly what the Magic need, someone to take the playmaking pressure off Banchero and shoot from outside without sacrificing their defensive identity. Young might give them more offensive juice but he would give a lot of it right back at the other end.
Since Murray will be at a much cheaper price than someone like Trae Young, the Magic don't have to gut their roster to get them.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are always in the mix when it comes to adding star talent. They have been mentioned as interested in Trae Young in multiple rumors, but that would be a huge mistake. Young is a big name, and the Lakers would have to gut their roster to get him. They tried this same thing two years ago to get Russell Westbrook and it didn't work out.
With reports of the Lakers prioritizing depth over stars is a smart move and this makes Dejounte Murray the more attractive option. Murray would also fill some big holes the Lakers have shown in the last two playoff series against the Nuggets.
D'Angelo Russell nor Austin Reaves could guard Jamal Murray but adding one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA would help a lot. There were also nights Russell could not score and Dejounte Murray would be a more consistent third option than Russell.
Murray is the right talent that can fit a lot of holes that the Lakers have, the right price to not give up multiple players to get him, and the right salary to still add depth.
1. San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery last year to get Victor Wembanyama, who looks like he's on his way to being the best basketball player ever. Every big man needs a point guard, and the Spurs need a point guard. This makes them the perfect team to get either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray.
The obvious fit for the Spurs is to get Murray over Young. When Murray had his 2022 All-Star season, he did it while being a member of the Spurs. He has experience with playing with Gregg Popovich and will enter a situation where there is a clear number one and someone who can play third fiddle in Devin Vassell.
Murray is a natural point guard and going back to San Antonio will allow him to be that. He averaged 9.2 assists his last season there and playing with Wembanyama, he might as well lead the league in assists. He will also provide a consistent number two option and great defense, another hole that the Spurs need to fill.
Adding a two-way player like Murray could get the Spurs in playoff contention and the way Wembanyama has been trending, no one is going to want to play them.