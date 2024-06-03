3 teams who should take on Zach LaVine in a salary dump trade
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bulls signing two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine to a five-year, $215 million contract in 2022 has aged horrifically.
LaVine has not only struggled to stay healthy since, but the Bulls have fared better without him. This past season, they went 10-15 in the 25 games he played and 29-28 in the contests he missed. Overall, both sides could benefit from a change of scenery.
However, Chicago has had no luck finding a trade partner, dangling him relentlessly in trade rumors for what feels like forever. But the Bulls initially set the asking price too high -- seeking "All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both," per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Now, the Bulls are at a point where they are willing to cut their losses if it means getting him off the roster. Johnson believes that the cost to acquire LaVine has "dropped significantly."
How much lower? Enough to make other teams change their stance? Do the Bulls need to attach assets to get off LaVine's contract?
When healthy, LaVine has proven to be one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. He has averaged at least 23.7 points per game in five of the past six seasons. But being available consistently has been a massive question mark. Nonetheless, these three teams should kick the tires on him if the Bulls view him as a salary dump.
3. Charlotte Hornets
After trading away core franchise players like Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward, the Charlotte Hornets desperately need an infusion of talent. Considering the team named Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee as their head coach, it wouldn't hurt to try putting him in a position to succeed. Adding a player of LaVine's caliber would be a step in the right direction.
It's no secret that Charlotte isn't a marquee destination for players. So, they must get creative in finding ways to upgrade the roster. Here, they can acquire a star-level talent for pennies on the dollar.
Recent reporting from Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports has informed us that the Hornets are willing to take on "non-desirable contracts in exchange for draft capital." Additionally, he mentioned that "Charlotte has internal confidence they can make a postseason push in 2024-25" if star guard LaMelo Ball can stay healthy. LaVine fits the bill as a prospective target based on the criteria provided, making this an ideal pairing.
A core of Ball, LaVine, 2023 No. 3 overall pick Brandon Miller and talented young center Mark Williams would give Lee a foundation to work with. Alternatively, if the move backfires, the Bulls guard adds to what could be a lengthy rebuild in Charlotte. It feels like a can't-lose situation for the Hornets.
2. San Antonio Spurs
A lot of eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs this summer. What do they do after seeing unanimous Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama already established himself as one of the best players in the Association?
You can argue the Spurs are better suited to pursue other All-Star caliber guards who will potentially become available this summer. San Antonio has options -- whether it be Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers or one of Trae Young/Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. They project to have tons of cap space and an abundance of picks to dangle in trade talks, making them a team of intrigue.
But unlike the players listed, the Spurs can take a flier on LaVine without sending out premium draft capital or their desirable young players. Moreover, they could add to their war chest of picks if their offer entices Chicago or the Bulls are desperate enough to attach assets to their disgruntled star. Regardless, it puts San Antonio in an advantageous position.
The Spurs have two years before they bring out the Brinks truck to pay Wembanyama -- while star two-way Devin Vassell is under contract through 2029. They can swing on LaVine now and have another crack at it in three years once he is a free agent. In this scenario, San Antonio would add a dynamic score-first guard without jeopardizing their finances or long-term outlook.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have the financial flexibility to clear approximately $65 million in cap space this offseason. As a result, many expect the franchise to go big game hunting for a third star to pair with 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and reigning Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers have had their eyes on high-profile players whose status with their current teams remains uncertain. From LeBron James to Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram, it's clear Philly is looking for star power on the wings. LaVine may not be up to par with those potential options. But he presents the front office with an ideal fail-safe option should they miss out on their primary choices.
In Philadelphia, LaVine wouldn't have the pressure of being a first or second option. Instead, he can focus strictly on getting buckets while Embiid and Maxey do the heavy lifting. He is a perfect buy-low candidate for a 76ers squad with their franchise players already in place. Yes, it will limit their ability to make corresponding moves. But it is a calculated risk for a team finally looking to get over the hump.
Moreover, the interior presence of Embiid on the defensive end can mask LaVine's deficiencies on that end of the floor. Plus, the constant double teams and attention the former requires in the paint will create offensive mismatches. Having a dominant big man to open up driving/cutting lanes or clean shot opportunities for an uber-athletic guard with a 38.2 career three-point percentage would be a massive development.
If Philly acquires LaVine, they likely whiffed on the preferred alternatives. While that may upset fans, landing a two-time All-Star feels like a solid consolation prize.