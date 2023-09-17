3 Tennessee Volunteers to blame for ugly loss to Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a humiliating loss to the Florida Gators and the blame only has a few places to fall.
Volunteers to blame for loss to Florida: No. 2 Joe Milton
Joe Milton is no Hendon Hooker.
That much has been clear for a while but the warning signs against Appalachian State look even more clear now that the Vols have paid for it with a loss.
The quarterback simply isn't capable of moving the Tennessee offense the way his predecessor did. The offense looked fine on an opening scoring drive that resulted in a touchdown but after that things went downhill fast.
While Florida's offense was tearing through the Vols for 26 unanswered points, Milton and company hardly moved the ball. The quarterback threw an interception and nearly turned the ball over several more times. He was inaccurate and ineffective.
Even if the Tennessee defense had had a solid outing, Milton didn't have the juice to lead the Vols to victory in the Swamp.
But it's not Milton's fault he remained behind center for the entire game. That's on someone higher up the ladder...