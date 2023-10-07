3 Texas Longhorns to blame for disastrous Red River loss to Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns made countless mistakes in a rivalry loss to Oklahoma. The blame game has to focus on leaders in the program, from captains to coaches.
It's a tradition unlike any other: The annual "Texas isn't actually back" game.
The Texas Longhorns had media and fans using the dreaded B word throughout the week leading up to the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. There was good reason for it too. Texas' win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa was still the most impressive win of the season. Steve Sarkisian's squad looked legitimately great.
Then they lost 34-30 by giving up a touchdown drive in the final minute of play to watch that house of cards crumble right on cue.
That's why the result of Saturday's rivalry game is so frustrating for Texas. And why the urge to point fingers is so strong.
3. Jaylan Ford
The entire Texas defense could be blamed for the loss, to be honest. The Longhorns had looked so stout defensively all year. They held Alabama to 24 points and hadn't given up more than 14 to anyone else they faced.
So what happened? Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski doesn't come out smelling like roses after his prevent defense prevented a victory. Other individuals missed tackles and blew assignments. But the most head-scratching performance of the day belonged to Jaylan Ford.
Ford had been having the best season of his career. He set the tone in the middle of the defense. Then on Saturday, he laid an egg. When he wasn't absent from the action by being washed out by a blocker, he was missing a tackle or getting embarrassed by Dillon Gabriel on the scramble.
Ford was far from the only defender responsible for the loss. The Longhorns gave up 34 points as a unit. However, as a defensive captain, it was his job to inspire his unit to get the key stop when they needed it. He came up short in that regard.