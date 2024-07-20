3 Texas Rangers players who will be traded by the deadline and where
By Jacob Mountz
The Texas Rangers have a lot to be proud of. They went from 4th in the AL West with a weak 68-94 record in 2022 to World Series champs the very next year. Unfortunately for the team that hosted the All-Star week festivities this year, things are looking more like 2022 than 2023.
While not awful, their 46-50 record entering July 19 places them third in the AL West and 7.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race. With numerous free agents about to hit the open market, the Rangers need to come to terms with reality if they’re going to compete again sometime soon; they need to sell. If they won’t consider selling the players signed beyond this season, they should at least shop their rentals.
Max Scherzer has recently said he won’t waive his trade clause, thus leaving the potential for a Scherzer blockbuster out of the equation. So, who could the Rangers deal? Let’s explore these three soon-to-be free agents.
3. Jose Leclerc, RP
Jose Leclerc was regarded as one of the best relievers last year. As the Texas closer, Leclerc threw 57 innings with a 2.68 ERA. He also posted a 3.29 ERA in last year’s postseason that resulted in Leclerc and the Rangers becoming World Series champions.
Unlike last year, Leclerc’s 3.95 ERA through 41.0 innings pitched this season is less than stellar, but his strike out total of 54 strikeouts is encouraging. What’s strange is that Leclerc has a .172 opponent average which is his best opponent average since 2018. But after looking at the number of walks, 24, we begin to see what the problem is. Which team would be likely to take a gamble on Leclerc?
With only months away before Leclerc becomes a free agent, we would be looking at a win-now team without a great bullpen and a shallow farm system. At one game out of the Wild Card race, the San Diego Padres fit that description. It’s been evident that teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and others are going after some top names on the market. But Leclerc isn’t a top name this year though he still has "top name" stuff. With the Padres teetering on the edge of contention and their postseason aspirations still high having brought in Luis Arraez, the Padres seem to be a good match.
Jose Leclerc trade prediction: Padres
2. Kirby Yates, RP
Another veteran reliever the Rangers could move is Kirby Yates. This year, Yates has thrown 34.1 innings to the tune of a 1.05 ERA with 46 strikeouts. Not to mention holding opponents to a .132 batting average. So far, this is the best year of Yates’ long and distinguished career. As the bullpen stud he has been, he has received plenty of attention.
Two of the teams that standout in the race to claim Yates are the Phillies and the New York Yankees. However, the Yankees may be dissuaded by the fact that Yates did not perform well in pinstripes. After all, not every pitcher does well in the Bronx. The Yankees will probably try harder for a different reliever that will cost them less prospects anyways after having scouted the Reds. The chances of Yates playing for the Phillies are fairly high should the Rangers sell.
Kirby Yates trade prediction: Phillies
1. Michael Lorenzen, SP
There are two starters that the Rangers could consider dealing, Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney, based on a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Of the two, Lorenzen might command a better return this year. Lorenzen maintains a 3.52 ERA with 65 strikeouts recorded while allowing a .211 opponent average through 92 innings. Even with decent results, his 44 walks this season are concerning. But his market should still be strong among win-now teams.
With Lorenzen’s good performance this year, it seems he would make a perfect match for the Cleveland Guardians. With Bieber injured for the year, the best ERA for a Cleveland starter is owned by Ben Lively with a 3.58. With a rather sleepy batting order and a lackluster rotation, it’s strange to see that the Guardians own the best record in the AL. The one reason we see for their surprising outperformance has been the excellence of their relief corps. But with Lorenzen improving their pitching staff, Cleveland would be much better off when they get to the postseason.
Michael Lorenzen trade prediction: Guardians