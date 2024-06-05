3 things Elliot Cadeau can improve on to make the leap in the 2024-25 season
Elliot Cadeau averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during his freshman year at UNC. Cadeau showed flashes and proved his skillset as a true point guard in the land of basketball — the kind of gameplay that's fading away over the years.
Fortunately, the 6-foot-1 and 180-pound guard is bringing that way back to life, and it's evident. However, there are three things the New Jersey native can work on this offseason to make the infamous "sophomore jump" that fans rave about in Chapel Hill.
1. Learn defense from Seth Trimble
Yes, everyone who plays basketball needs to improve on their defense. But Cadeau needs to work on this part of his game if he wants to help the Tar Heels hang another banner in the Smith Center.
For a guard his size and stature, it's key that No. 3 (he will be switching his jersey number for next season) can stay in front of the bigger and lengthy players he'll be matched up against.
Luckily, he's teammates with Seth Trimble, arguably one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball who should be in the running for ACC Defensive Player of the Year during this next campaign. Trimble can help screw the bolts on any loose ends around Cadeau's defensive game, the rest will take care of itself over time.
2. Staying out of foul trouble
There have been countless times when Cadeau has been in foul trouble or has become ineligible to continue due to reaching the limit.
He fouled out three times in 2023-24. He picked up four fouls five more times. That's way too many (obviously) and should never be the case. But he can get a pass considering this was his freshman season after all. Besides, rising sophomore Zayden High had the same issue, too.
Whether it was a terrible foul call by the referees or Cadeau didn't have the discipline to keep himself out of the position to foul, it's okay — there's always room to grow.
3. Three-point shooting
Last but not least, Cadeau's three-point shooting was very questionable at times. It came to the point where fans didn't think he should be playing as much as he did was throughout the season; it's understandable.
As stated already, Cadeau's style of play is one that's rarely seen in the basketball world, and that's what kept him on the court, and rightfully so.
The best part of his shooting slump is that his confidence never wavered, not even for a bit. That's important, even if fans don't see it.
Just like the first two areas of improvement, Cadeau's backcourt mate is All-American RJ Davis. The guy who went for 42 points in the Dean Dome broke Tyler "Psycho T" Hansbrough's record.
Overall, Cadeau is in good hands, no doubt about it. What's funny is that I didn't mention until now that his head coach is Hubert Davis — North Carolina's all-time leader in three-point percentage.