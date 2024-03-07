3 things the New Jersey Devils need to do to get back in the playoffs race
The Devils are currently eight points out of a playoff spot with 20 games to play. They're going to have to play their best hockey down the stretch to get back into the playoff race.
Fresh off of a surprising run to the second round of the NHL Playoffs last season, the New Jersey Devils entered the 2023-24 campaign with lofty expectations. Most of their core was young and improving, and an offseason trade that saw Tyler Toffoli join the mix was just the icing on the cake.
Unfortunately, the Devils have been among if not the most disappointing team in the NHL this season. New Jersey is sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points in 62 games and is eight points out of a playoff spot entering play on Wednesday. While it's certainly unlikely that the Devils will squeak into the playoffs, it's not impossible, especially with the Flyers appearing to be sellers with their Sean Walker trade.
The Devils just did one of the things they would've had to do to make the playoffs by firing head coach Lindy Ruff. While they lost their first game without him on Tuesday, they played pretty well against the Panthers who happen to have the most points in the NHL. If they play like that consistently, the Devils can make this interesting.
For New Jersey to get back in the race, they must do these three things.
3) The Devils need to learn how to start games
The Devils lead the league in comeback wins with 18 of them. That's 18 of their 30 wins overall. While that might seem impressive, it's anything but. The Devils lead the league in comeback wins because they have the most opportunities.
In Tuesday's loss against Florida, the Devils conceded the first goal of the game for the 45th time in 62 games. It's an issue that's gone on all season long and it just does not make any sense. Going behind 1-0 against a team like Florida will almost always result in a loss as it did on Tuesday even when the Devils got the better of the play for a good portion of the contest.
On a team with as much talent as the Devils, you'd think scoring an early goal wouldn't be impossible. You'd think a team as young as the Devils would be amped up to play in games and get off to good starts. The Devils have scored the first goal 17 times in 62 tries. That seems almost impossible, yet that's where we are.
For the Devils to win the amount of games they're going to have to win to get back in the race, they cannot continue to play from behind. Hopefully interim coach Travis Green can figure something out to get the Devils motivated enough to play a full 60 minutes.