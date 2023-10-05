3 Toronto Blue Jays most to blame for AL Wild Card disasterclass
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Toronto Blue Jays, which lost their Al Wild Card series in two games on Wednesday.
By Mark Powell
Toronto Blue Jays most to blame: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladdy is one of the best players in baseball at his best, but he had an epic brainfart in Game 2 against the Twins. Minnesota pitcher Sonny Gray got the best of Guerrero Jr. on a pickoff attempt which ended the inning.
Combine that with the fact that Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-3 in this all-important game, and 1-for-7 in the series, and it's pretty obvious that the Blue Jays leader came up short. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa listed Vladdy as one of the premiere players who faced the most pressure heading into this postseason, thanks in part to what can only be considered a down regular season by his standards.
"He has the talent to shift the balance of power in a postseason series by himself. He just needs to go out and do it. The Blue Jays have yet to win a postseason game in the Bichette/Guerrero era and I don't think it's unreasonable to say Vlad Jr. is under more pressure than any single player this postseason," Axisa wrote.
Guerrero Jr.'s pickoff came at a vital moment of this game, and will be one fans point to all offseason long.