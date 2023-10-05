3 Toronto Blue Jays most to blame for AL Wild Card disasterclass
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Toronto Blue Jays, which lost their Al Wild Card series in two games on Wednesday.
By Mark Powell
Toronto Blue Jays most to blame: The entire lineup
It may feel like a cop out, but the Toronto Blue Jays were downright despicable with runners in scoring position all series long. That continued on Wednesday, as they went 1-for-8 in that department and failed to get a single run across. The Jays offense, which is supposed to be a strength of theirs, failed to get much going in two games at Target Field.
The tipping point of the Jays RISP problems came when Matt Chapman grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. Just pitches prior, Chapman came inches away from clearing the bases with a double of his own. Instead, he hit a weak ground ball to second base shortly thereafter and ended in the inning.
Per Sportsnet, Toronto has grounded into seven double plays with the bases loaded since the All-Star Break, which leads the major leagues. That sounds like an inefficient offense.
The Jays struggles this postseason are a common thread for this franchise, which often fails in the biggest moments.
That frankly will not get the job done.