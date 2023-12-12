3 Toronto Blue Jays who won’t be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to shake things up after failing to acquire a star at the Winter Meetings.
2) Otto Lopez
What the Blue Jays must do this offseason is add offense. Their lineup took a major step back in 2023, and was the main reason they had another early exit in the postseason. Toronto scored a total of one run in their two playoff games in Minnesota. Obviously unacceptable.
To add offense, some players who are on the roster right now have to either go down to the minors or get traded as only 26 players are allowed on the active roster. The worst position player the Jays have right now on their active roster is arguably Otto Lopez.
In his brief MLB career Lopez actually does have six hits in ten at-bats, but the problem is that none of those at-bats came in the 2023 season. Lopez missed almost two months but still played in 84 games for AAA Buffalo. Those games did not go well, as he posted a .656 OPS at that level.
The 25-year-old was once a highly touted prospect for Toronto and even ranked as high as fourth on their top-30 prospect list according to MLB.com. His stock has fallen drastically since, as he's not even in the top 30 now. He has no options remaining, hasn't proven anything at the MLB level, and was quite bad in the minors last season. This feels like an easy one.