3 Toronto Blue Jays who won’t be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to shake things up after failing to acquire a star at the Winter Meetings.
3) Nathan Lukes
Unlike Lopez, Nathan Lukes had a huge year in the minors in 2023, posting a .953 OPS in 48 games for AAA Buffalo. His performance earned him the chance to spend a decent amount of the year on Toronto's active roster, but he rarely ever saw the field. The Jays got mostly healthy seasons out of George Springer, Kevin Kiermaier, Daulton Varsho, and even Whit Merrifield negating their need to ever really play Lukes.
He appeared in just 29 games, starting only six of them, and not doing much with his opportunity. He had five hits in 25 at-bats, striking out nine times and hitting no home runs. He can play all three outfield positions which helps, but the Blue Jays can find an upgrade on the market rather easily.
Lukes as of now is their projected left fielder because of the inactivity, but it'd be shocking if the Blue Jays didn't add at least one outfielder. Assuming they sign a starter and a fourth outfielder, it's hard to see Lukes having a role at all.
Lukes does have minor league options which could help him stay on the 40-man roster, but assuming the Jays do add an influx of talent it's just hard to see him surviving. He's 29 years old, is not a highly-touted prospect, and hasn't proven anything at the MLB level.