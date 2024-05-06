3 Toronto Maple Leafs who won't be back after traumatic Game 7 loss to Bruins
By Marci Rubin
Changes are coming in Toronto during the 2024 NHL offseason. After fighting back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it all came down to Game 7. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost in heartbreaking fashion less than two minutes into overtime against the Boston Bruins, marking their elimination from the playoffs.
What went wrong? William Nylander missed three games due to migraines and Auston Matthews missed two games due to an injury (although the Maple Leafs actually won both games Matthews missed). The Maple Leafs battled all series long, but ultimately, their offense went quiet when they needed it to come through.
Despite not being 100%, Nylander and Matthews were the only two players to record a point, one goal for Nylander and one assist for Matthews. No one else stepped up. This problem isn't unique to this season.
The Leafs have won one playoff round in the past decade. They have only made it past the first round once in eight consecutive playoff appearances. Despite being armed with a strong core in the past several years, they’ve failed to take their game to the next level. Running it back with the same mix again isn’t going to work. This offseason, general manager Brad Treliving will make decisions on how to retool. The result could mean a change behind the bench, breaking up the top-heavy core, and strengthening the goaltending.
Here are three Toronto Maple Leafs who won’t be back after their heartbreaking playoff exit.
3. Sheldon Keefe won't be back with the Maple Leafs
Sheldon Keefe has been the Maple Leafs’ head coach for five seasons. He already has a contract extension, which begins in the 2024-25 season. After another early playoff exit, however, it’s become clear that the Leafs need a change behind the bench in order to get to the next level. There’s been speculation that Keefe could be relieved of his duties despite the extension in place.
After the Leafs’ elimination, Keefe had an interesting quote for the media. “When teams play the Leafs, they set up the game for the Leafs to beat themselves.” Sure, any team can beat themselves when they have a bad game. But if this is something Keefe found the need to mention after the playoff elimination, it must be a significant issue with this team. If the team is beating themselves, is that on the players or the coach? A lot of that falls on the coach.
The Leafs continue to make the playoffs each season with this core group, as they should with the level of talent in the room, but they continue to fail to put it all together in the postseason. A coaching change is needed. As Michael Traikos of The Hockey News recently expressed, “the Leafs need someone who is more structured, more disciplined and more prickly.”
Keefe’s time in Toronto is probably coming to an end.
2. Mitch Marner won't be back with the Maple Leafs
There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Mitch Marner will be on the Leafs this fall. It’s in the Leafs’ best interest for him not to be, and it's probably in his best interests, too.
The Leafs need to shake up this formula they have with their top-heavy offense and strengthen their bottom six. As for Marner, he will probably not get the salary he's looking for from them in his next contract. Heading into his final season under contract, the Leafs know that an extension would be tricky. So much money is already allocated for Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly. Tavares, the team captain, also has one season left on his contract. Marner may be the odd man out.
Marner had a slow start to the 2023-24 regular season but turned it around. He failed to sparkle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though. With Nylander and Matthews both missing games in the series, the Leafs counted on Marner. He posted just three points in seven games and was held off the scoresheet in their final two games.
Marner’s full no-movement clause makes him hard to move. He can’t go anywhere unless he agrees to it. Considering the outlook for staying with the Leafs in the 2025-26 season and beyond, perhaps he might agree to a change of scenery in 2024-25. The Leafs could look to move him in the offseason or next season before the trade deadline to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency. If the Leafs want to move him, though, and he doesn’t agree to it, they will be forced to ride out the last year of his contract.
1. Ilya Samsonov won't be back with the Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov had a wild up-and-down season with some highs and a lot of lows, including being placed on waivers at the end of December. Now, his future as a Maple Leaf is in question. In the regular season, Samsonov posted an .890 save percentage with a 3.13 goals against average in 40 games. In the playoffs, he held an .896 SV% and saved 3.01 GAA. In other words, he wasn’t what the Leafs needed him to be. The Leafs should not re-sign the pending UFA.
After being pulled in Game 4, Samsonov was called upon in Game 7 against the Bruins when Joseph Woll was unavailable. Samsonov put up a strong performance in that game and should not be blamed for the OT loss. But of the four goalies who appeared in the series between both sides, Samsonov was the weakest link.
Woll has proven he’s earned the role as the Leafs’ number one goaltender. The Leafs should add a veteran goalie to pair with him next season. Considering Woll is injury-prone, the Leafs need a stable, reliable backup in the mix. This means letting Samsonov walk in the offseason.
Don’t expect to see Keefe, Marner, or Samsonov with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.