3 trades Cowboys can make immediately after Stephen Jones comments
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Dallas is "open for business" with the NFL trade deadline coming up. They can pursue deals to prove it.
2. Vikings LB Jordan Hicks
The Cowboys are down a linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch out for the next few weeks with a neck injury. Dallas hopes to get the 26-year-old back from IR at some point this season but it may be closer to December by the time that happens. Plus, neck injuries aren't the most straight forward issues to recover from. This is a player who has missed regular time due to injury — including other neck injuries — throughout his career.
So the Cowboys should look to hedge their bets somewhat when it comes to planning on his return.
Aside from replacing or adding insurance for Vander Esch, Dallas needs help in the run game. They should look no further than Jordan Hicks with the Vikings.
Hicks has been a solid run stopper for the Vikings and a quality defender in general. He's in the final year of his two-year deal with Minnesota so there would be no long-term commitment.
The Vikings may not be willing to move Hicks unless they slip up again before the deadline, but pursuing a veteran linebacker would be a smart move for the Cowboys.