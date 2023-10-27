3 trades Cowboys can make immediately after Stephen Jones comments
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Dallas is "open for business" with the NFL trade deadline coming up. They can pursue deals to prove it.
1. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson
Jeremy Fowler's feature on the trade deadline made it clear that Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is of interest to teams in the market for a cornerback, but Chicago hasn't made him available. That shouldn't stop the Cowboys from being proactive and seeing what it would take to get the 24-year-old who is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Pro Football Focus has Johnson graded as the second-best cornerback with more than 200 snaps played this year. His coverage grade is tops among those with extensive playing time.
With Trevon Diggs out for the rest of the season, the Cowboys need another shutdown corner to come in and get them to the Super Bowl.
If Johnson isn't available, CBS's Tyler Sullivan proposed a trade for disgruntled Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills, whose veteran versatility could be of use to the Cowboys as depth at cornerback or safety.
Either way, Dallas needs to put their money where their mouth is and prove they're willing to get the hard deal done if it can get them closer to the promised land.