3 trades Miami Heat need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
The Miami Heat weren't able to land OG Anunoby, but Pat Riley and the front office can still engineer a meaningful trade before the February deadline.
1. Heat can finally trade Tyler Herro to re-stock on draft picks
Let's put the discourse to bed and finally see how good Tyler Herro actually is. The conversation around Herro and his alleged "value" has been insufferable since Portland plainly rejected Miami's overtures in the Dame sweepstakes. What isn't mentioned enough in that conversation is that Portland's roster is chock full of guards. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe. There was no need for Herro on that particular team.
The Knicks can build a better case for seeking out and rostering Herro. He is, after all, the No. 1 scorer on the East's No. 5 seed, averaging 24.2 points and 4.4 assists on .462/.418/.872 splits in 34.4 minutes. Herro has been limited to 14 games due to injury — a small sample size, to be sure — but it's clear he can produce at a high level. Rather than embroil oneself in a pointless debate of good versus bad, we should embrace the nuances of Herro's game. He is an elite shooter who can create from scratch and score at all three levels. He is also limited as a defender, more or less fine as a creator for others, and prone to bouts of questionable shot selection.
As it turns out, New York needs a player of Herro's ilk after the OG Anunoby trade. Immanuel Quickley's twitchy handles, constant paint touches, and ability to bomb 3s will be sorely missed. Herro isn't quite as fast attacking downhill, but he's a slippery scorer who can provide value both on and off the ball. New York would run into defensive concerns pairing Herro with Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, but Anunoby's arrival — paired with the eventual return of Mitchell Robinson — gives the Knicks some margin for error in that respect. One has to believe Tom Thibodeau would stagger his primary guards.
Miami gets off the Herro contract and out of the debate cycle. Trading your No. 1 scorer for a couple role players is an odd move at first blush, especially for a contender. But, the Heat continue to win just fine without Herro in the lineup. His defensive limitations are severe and Miami would get a lot of mileage out of Donte DiVincenzo's well-rounded skill set. Plus, in Isaiah Hartenstein, the Heat would finally have a proper backup center behind Adebayo — not to mention draft picks to serve as future trade ammo.