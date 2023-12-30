3 trades Philadelphia 76ers need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers' division rival. Here is where Daryl Morey and the front office can pivot.
2. Sixers can address point guard need with Tyus Jones trade
The Sixers' most glaring hole is the backup point guard spot. With all due respect to Patrick Beverley, who has been a bundle of joyous chaos in a city that perfectly suits his demeanor, the Sixers need another viable creator during the non-Maxey minutes. Joel Embiid has upped his playmaking significantly, but a proper table-setter would go a long way — especially when the offense slows down come postseason time.
Zach LaVine would certainly help, but he's too financially expensive. Alex Caruso is awesome, but his trade price is going to really push the limits of his skill set. The Sixers can "settle" for Tyus Jones, who emerged as one of the NBA's best sixth men with the Grizzlies before an offseason trade buried him on the floundering Washington Wizards. Jones has made the most of his opportunity individually, averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on .539/.425/.762 splits in 28.0 minutes. That said, it would be nice to see him on a competitive team that isn't running the offense through Jordan Poole's unsteady hands.
Jones would immediately boost the Sixers' second unit offense. He spent plenty of time next to Ja Morant in Memphis, so there's no concern about finding next to Maxey. In Jones, the Sixers would have one of the most ball-secure point guards in basketball. He currently averages 0.8 turnovers per game. Jones is consistently making the right read while scoring proficiently inside the arc (60.1 percent on 2-point attempts), as well as outside it.
He's a true starting-caliber guard. There's a non-zero chance Jones would bump De'Anthony Melton or Nic Batum out of the starting five before long, even with the defensive concerns of a small backcourt. The Sixers would have to sacrifice wing depth and potentially even one of their few first-round picks to tempt Washington (and out-bid other interested parties), but Jones would elevate Philadelphia's floor and ceiling considerably.