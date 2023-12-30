3 trades Philadelphia 76ers need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers' division rival. Here is where Daryl Morey and the front office can pivot.
1. Sixers can flip Tobias Harris' expiring contract to Pacers
The Sixers shouldn't feel pressure to trade Tobias Harris. He's still a valuable third fiddle on offense. His improvement as a decision-maker has been drastic over the last few seasons and he's the perfect fit in Nick Nurse's offense, finishing efficiently both inside and outside the arc. For the season, Harris is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on .513/.368/.908 splits in 34.1 minutes.
That said... Harris' contract has finally transitioned from unmovable albatross to trade fodder. He's in the final year of an exorbitant deal, due $39.3 million before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. The Indiana Pacers have an expiring wing of their own in Buddy Hield, who has been in a minor slump of late. The concept of a Harris-Hield swap has been kicked around for a couple of years, but maybe 2024 is when it finally happens.
Indiana could value Harris' superior size and defense. Harris has been more and more competent against difficult defensive assignments for Philadelphia. He's an excellent 3-point shooter as well, if not quite as dynamic as Hield. The Pacers would also receive bench help in the form of Patrick Beverley, who can help reset the culture in concert with Tyrese Haliburton's leadership.
The Sixers get Hield, whose 3-point bombing pairs beautifully with Joel Embiid on paper. He's a downgrade on defense, but the Sixers get one of the NBA's most underrated 3-and-D role players in Aaron Nesmith to cover the difference. Hield is currently averaging 13.5 points on .443/.385/.857 splits in 26.8 minutes. Nesmith has arguably been the better player, averaging 11.5 points on .527/.475/.696 splits in 25.3 minutes — with a steadfast presence on defense, to boot.
Philadelphia would have to sacrifice long-term financial flexibility to get this deal across the finish line. Nesmith has a three-year, $33 million contract that kicks in next season. T.J. McConnell would solve the backup point guard problem (and easily paper over any vibe concerns related to parting with Pat Bev), but he's due $9.3 million next season with a partial guarantee.