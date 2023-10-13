3 trades the Broncos can make to save their future
The Denver Broncos have been a complete disaster this season under Sean Payton. The team must make a few trades to set up long-term success.
The 2023 season was supposed to be the start of a new era in Denver with new head coach Sean Payton at the helm. Yet, it has been a continuation of the team’s 2022 struggles, and with the team sitting at 1-5 it is time to trade away anything that can bring back value to the team.
There have been various names floating around the trade buzz scene such as Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and lockdown corner Patrick Surtain II. Yet the main question is who are the Broncos willing to keep if they decide to tear it all down?
With Denver already being limited on draft capital after giving up its 2023 first-round pick for Sean Payton, the team needs to acquire capital and fast.
1. Patrick Surtain II to the Cowboys
What better than to pair a stud cornerback with America’s team? After losing standout corner Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL for the season “them Boys” have been giving up over 30 points per game and just got dismantled by the 49ers last week on Sunday Night Football.
The trade makes sense for Dallas because it would fill a clear void left by Diggs and the team has to push hard for a Super Bowl with some of their key players starting to age and get back to how dominant the team looked the first month of the season. Surtain is certainly worth multiple first-round picks and then some, but what can a possible trade look like?
Denver could ask for arguably two first-round picks plus a veteran like Brandin Cooks to give the team an experienced wideout to help them this year and next. Denver could also throw in late-round picks in the swap to try and get more of a haul for Surtain.
At the minimum, Surtain is the team’s most valuable player by far and approaching his prime which the team must trade and collect as much draft capital as possible.