3 trades the Broncos can make to save their future
The Denver Broncos have been a complete disaster this season under Sean Payton. The team must make a few trades to set up long-term success.
2. Russell Wilson to the Jets
With Aaron Rodgers potentially being done for the season and Russell Wilson struggling why shouldn’t the Jets take a flier on Wilson? Russ was phenomenal for the Seahawks winning one Super Bowl and leading the 43-8 domination over the Denver Broncos.
Wilson was awful last season yet has seemed to bounce back under Sean Payton and is at his best with quick screens, short passes, and rolling out of the pocket. Wilson thrives at being a game manager and airing it out deep downfield on play action.
The Jets have a dominant defense and are missing a quarterback to solve their puzzle. Breece Hall’s aggressive running paired with Russell Wilson's deep play actions to Garrett Wilson has Super Bowl contenders written all over it.
The Broncos would need to eat the majority of Wilson’s contract and due to his poor play cannot get as much as they hoped for him. Denver can throw in the towel and start Brett Rypien and stack draft capital through its firesale. Or, the Broncos can hope for a package of mid-round picks and a few young players such as Zach Wilson or Izzy Abanikanda who is buried behind Hall and Dalvin Cook.
Trading Wilson seems like a move that might need to happen as the team needs to rebuild and garner as much capital as possible.