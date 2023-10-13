3 trades the Broncos can make to save their future
The Denver Broncos have been a complete disaster this season under Sean Payton. The team must make a few trades to set up long-term success.
3. Jerry Jeudy to the Packers
Jeudy in the green and yellow would provide struggling Jordan Love with an experienced receiver while not costing much for the Packers. Jeudy is labeled as a what-if at this point of his career after being selected 15th overall by Denver in the 2020 NFL Draft and not living up to his expectations.
Green Bay is sitting at 2-3 and making a deal for Jeudy can help the team try and chase down the stout Lions or look for an NFC Wild Card berth. The Packers desperately need experienced wide receiver help with Christan Watson and Romeo Doubs leading the way in their second seasons with the team. Behind them are rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks leaving the team very thin with veterans and in dire need of help.
Denver can dish out Jeudy and expect a mid-round draft pick and their choice of Doubs, Reed, and Wicks with Watson being the untouchable of the bunch. The Broncos need to get as much as they can for Jeudy and I predict the team can land one of the Packers' young receivers plus a mid-rounder for Jeudy and a late-round pick.