3 trades the Grizzlies can make to replace Steven Adams
Steven Adams is set to undergo season-ending surgery for the Memphis Grizzlies. Here are a few potential trades to address the issue.
2. Clint Capela
The Grizzlies address the rebounding issue here. Clint Capela's future with the Atlanta Hawks is murky at best. Onyeka Okongwu came on strong last season and the former No. 6 pick has clear starter potential. If the Hawks decide to lean into the younger elements of the roster, it starts with a Capela trade.
Memphis sacrifices a valuable bench shooter and connective guard in Luke Kennard, but that's the price for a quality center with Capela's mix of rim protection and rebounding prowess. Even as Capela ages toward 30, he's one of the best board-crashers in the association. He averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes last season.
Capela has lost a step since his prime days in Houston, but the root of his appeal remains the same. He's a hyper-efficient rim finisher and vertical threat who could add a new wrinkle to Memphis' offense working out of pick-and-rolls with Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. On defense, he's not quite as mobile in space as he once was, but he still clogs up the paint and gets his hands on a fair amount of shot attempts.
Jackson's all-consuming defensive presence would make Capela's job in the middle far less stressful than it is in Atlanta, where he is cleaning up messes left and right. The Grizzlies' perimeter defense grades out better than Atlanta's, especially if we're going off last season. Smart was DPOY a couple of years ago, lest we forget.
Capela would be well-positioned to play to his strengths while directly addressing a core Memphis weakness with Adams out of the mix. His contract situation bears mentioning — two years, $45.8 million left — but Memphis should bite the bullet with a goal to contend this season.