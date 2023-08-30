3 transfer destinations for Devin Brown if Ohio State sticks with Kyle McCord
With Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day naming Kyle McCord the Week 1 starter, we can only begin to imagine where his backup Devin Brown could be playing next season, if not in Columbus.
By John Buhler
There will be plenty of suitors for Devin Brown in the transfer portal should he leave Ohio State.
Although now is not the time to up and leave Columbus just yet, promising college quarterback Devin Brown does need to think about his football future, and if that will be at Ohio State.
With Ryan Day naming Kyle McCord the Week 1 starter vs. Indiana, Brown will serve as the backup in his second full season at Ohio State. He was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Draper, Utah. Brown had 16 official offers, including ones to Ole Miss, Texas and USC, in addition to Ohio State. While he could stick around and see what happens with McCord, Brown might need to leave.
Here are three programs that would make a ton of sense to add Brown in the portal this winter.
Ohio State football: 3 transfer destinations for Devin Brown
3. Oklahoma Sooners' OC Jeff Lebby recruited Devin Brown at Ole Miss
Although he wasn't recruited by Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Brown's primary recruiter to Ole Miss was Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The Rebels were one of three places where he visited, along with Texas and obviously, Ohio State. While he wasn't exactly recruited by Sooners head coach Brent Venables' former employer either, the former Clemson coordinator does know how to recruit.
It remains to be seen if Venables will deviate from his mentor Dabo Swinney in Norman. Swinney is about as reluctant as they come across college football when it comes to dabbling in the transfer portal. Sure, Oklahoma recruits itself, but it is not like Venables has any wiggle room heading into this season. He is coming off his first year on the job where it reminded everyone of the late John Blake.
Despite the Sooners having a ton of interest in true freshman Jackson Arnold, we have no idea if he is ready for the bright lights of SEC football. Truth be told, Brown may not be either. However, given how close he was towards beating out the heavily favored McCord for the starting job at Ohio State, it leads me to believe Brown could be a difference maker playing for Lebby and Venables at Oklahoma.
Frankly, the biggest name to watch Brown potentially follow here is not Venables, but rather Lebby.