3 transfer destinations for Devin Brown if Ohio State sticks with Kyle McCord
With Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day naming Kyle McCord the Week 1 starter, we can only begin to imagine where his backup Devin Brown could be playing next season, if not in Columbus.
By John Buhler
2. Purdue Boilermakers now have Graham Harrell as their new OC
As with Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma, another big offensive coordinator name to keep an eye on regarding Devin Brown transferring to is Graham Harrell at Purdue. Harrell first got connected with Brown when he was the offensive coordinator for Clay Helton at USC. He spent last season not winning games for Neal Brown at West Virginia. Now Harrell works for first-time head coach Ryan Walters over at Purdue.
Depending on how long Hudson Card wants to stay in West Lafayette, Purdue looks to be a pretty good landing spot for a promising quarterback like Brown. Albeit under a different regime, we have seen pro-caliber passers come out of West Lafayette fairly recently, whether that be David Blough or Aidan O'Connell. Card could be next, and Brown could follow. This all hinges on Harrell at coordinator.
While I anticipate that Purdue will pull back a bit with Walters taking over for the highly successful Jeff Brohm, I do think pairing a strong offensive coordinator with a defensive-minded coach in Walters is not the worst idea in the world. Although Purdue is at its best with an innovative offensive-minded coach, I think this coaching combination affords them a chance to have staying power in the Big Ten.
There are other Big Ten transfer destinations for Brown, but Purdue seems to make a tad more sense.