3 transfer destinations for Devin Brown if Ohio State sticks with Kyle McCord
With Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day naming Kyle McCord the Week 1 starter, we can only begin to imagine where his backup Devin Brown could be playing next season, if not in Columbus.
By John Buhler
1. Ole Miss Rebels hit the portal so hard under head coach Lane Kiffin
We still have a few years before we do any sort of transfer portal coronation, but nobody has wanted the right to the throne than Lane Kiffin. King Lane Train has found the portal to be an effectively usual tactic in amassing talent at a good, but not great football school like Ole Miss. He has already landed the likes of Jaxson Dart, Walker Howard and Spencer Sanders out of the portal. So why not Brown???
Brown's primary recruiter to Ole Miss was Jeff Lebby. Obviously, he left Ole Miss to take on a similar role at his alma mater in Norman. Again, Lebby is the name to keep an eye on when it comes to Brown, but clearly, Kiffin liked what Brown was about coming out of high school. Once again, Ole Miss is one of three schools Brown made official visits to before committing to Ohio State back on Dec. 1, 2021.
To me, I have a hard time seeing Brown go anywhere outside of the expanded Big Ten or SEC footprint. To be that close to winning the job at Ohio State probably indicates Brown could, and probably would, be starting at many other schools of note. For now, he must be patient, see what this season unfolds and go from there. If McCord takes over, then maybe Brown goes to Ole Miss in a bit?
The quarterback room may be unsettled in Oxford, but Brown is certainly a player Kiffin is fond of.