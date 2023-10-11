3 Twins who can keep Minnesota alive in ALDS with Game 4 performances
The Minnesota Twins are now one game away from elimination after a loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. These players can keep the ALDS alive in Game 4 though.
The Minnesota Twins are now one game away from elimination in the ALDS -- and it wasn't even close in Game 3 against the Houston Astros.
Despite getting to come home to Target Field for Game 3, the Twins were beaten to a pulp by the defending World Series champions. Houston jumped all over Minnesota's starter, Sonny Gray, with four runs in the first inning and that set the tone. Christian Javier continued that, allowing just one hit and no runs over five innings for the Astros.
In the end, the Twins managed just one run while Houston, aided by a three-run final frame, ended up with nine to their credit. Now, Minnesota faces a win-or-go-home situation on Wednesday with another early-afternoon start at Target Field.
To avoid getting bounced after breaking their postseason winless drought in the wild card, though, the Twins need these three players to bring their best in Game 4.
3. Royce Lewis needs to be the Twins star at the plate
In the wild card series win over Toronto, Royce Lewis set the tone for the best-of-three set in Game 1 with a monster performance to continue his stellar rookie campaign. The 24-year-old smashed a pair of home runs against the Blue Jays, leading to a 3-1 win.
Lewis continued to show off his power at the dish, even in a loss, in Game 1 against the Astros as he belted another home run, a solo shot, to cut Houston's lead at the time to 5-4.
On the whole, Lewis had been quite good for the Twins in the postseason coming into Game 3. In 15 at-bats, he was slashing .267/.389/.867, though he did have five strikeouts, with the three homers and four RBI to his credit. He also walked three times. On Tuesday, however, the youngster was held to 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
One of those Ks was highly consequential as the Twins were threatening to rally down 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth. The rookie came to the plate with the bases loaded and fans surely thought about his three grand slams in 18 days during the regular season. Instead, Lewis went down swinging on a slider well out of the zone, striking out on just four pitches.
Lewis has really been the straw that stirs the drink for the Twins offense this season, a lightning bolt shocking the bats into form. If Minnesota is going to avoid elimination at home in Game 4, then Lewis has to deliver the goods.