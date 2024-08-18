3 Vikings who earned a roster spot after Preseason Week 2 and why
The player that Minnesota Vikings fans were most excited to watch in the NFL Preseason was their first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but the exciting young quarterback played in just one preseason game before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
McCarthy being out ensures that Sam Darnold will be the team's Week 1 starter. As underwhelming as that might be, Darnold starting the season under center was the likely scenario even with McCarthy healthy.
While the starting quarterback is settled, the Vikings have other intriguing roster battles to keep an eye on. Following their Preseason Week 2 win, there's a good chance that these three players have earned a roster spot in some capacity thanks to solid performances.
3) Myles Gaskin, RB
There's a new face in Minnesota's running back room as Aaron Jones signed shortly after being released by the rival Green Bay Packers. Jones replacing the underwhelming Alexander Mattison production should not be difficult at all, and should help Darnold immensely. The question is who will be next in line for carries after Jones.
Ty Chandler is likely to make the team after he played a prominent role in Minnesota's backfield last season, and Kene Nwangwu, the projected third-stringer by Ourlads, has a leg up as well. Myles Gaskin though, might have just won himself a spot thanks to his great game.
Gaskin led the Vikings with nine carries and 45 yards in Minnesota's win. This performance came off the heels of Gaskin averaging 4.4 yards per carry in their Week 1 win. Gaskin played a major role in the Miami Dolphins backfield in both 2020 and 2021 but struggled to run efficiently. He has been able to do so in both of Minnesota's preseason games thus far.
Sure, it's only preseason, but Gaskin is showing more than DeWayne McBride for example, who he might be competing with for the last roster spot in their running back room. He might need another good game, but Gaskin is putting himself in a solid position to accompany the team to MetLife Stadium for their Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
2) Jaren Hall, QB
Hot take? Perhaps. But at this point, it probably shouldn't be.
With McCarthy going down, the Vikings look awfully thin in the quarterback room. They hope Sam Darnold, armed with Justin Jefferson and Co. on the offensive side of the ball, can do enough as the team's starter. That's far from a guarantee, though.
The McCarthy injury likely guaranteed a spot for Nick Mullens, a capable backup, but far from a game-changer. Do the Vikings only want two quarterbacks on their active roster, though, knowing that they're Darnold and Mullens?
Jaren Hall didn't look like anything special in his brief NFL time last season, but he did complete four of his five passing attempts for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Minnesota's victory on Saturday.
He might need another game to prove himself, but if the Vikings want a third quarterback, Hall will almost certainly earn that spot over the recently signed Matt Corral.
1) Trishton Jackson, WR
The Vikings have one of the best duos in the NFL at the wide receiver position with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison set to receive throws from Darnold. The depth behind those two is lacking, though.
Trishton Jackson entered the preseason appearing to be a depth option at best, but he has easily been Minnesota's best receiver in each of the first two games. Jackson racked up 100 yards in the air with a touchdown last week, and followed that up with three receptions for 39 yards and another touchdown on Saturday.
Obviously he wasn't nearly as dynamic this week, but Jackson was tied for the team lead in receptions and the degree of difficulty can't be overlooked either.
With how thin things are in Minnesota's wide receiver room after Jefferson and Addison, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see Jackson not only make the roster, but maybe even see time as the team's WR3. With T.J. Hockenson out for part of the season, whoever Minnesota's WR3 is might see more targets than fans might expect.
Jackson had just two receptions for nine yards in a Vikings uniform last season, but he's earning an opportunity to not only make the roster, but receive some legitimate playing time.