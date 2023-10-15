3 trade partners for 3 Vikings fire sale targets not named Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins isn't the only Minnesota Vikings player who could be available at the NFL trade deadline, and Super Bowl contenders could be lining up.
With a 2-4 record, the Minnesota Vikings are fighting to remain in playoff contention even in the first half of the season. Their only wins are over two of the most hapless teams in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers and rival Chicago Bears. Minnesota may be a step up from both organizations this season, but they are starting to look like one of the big sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.
The trade rumor vultures have been circling around Kirk Cousins' name, but it's unlikely he'll be moved, considering he has a no-trade clause. Cousins, though, is far from the only player being mentioned as a possible trade candidate.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Vikings have received trade interest in Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith, and K.J. Osborn. Further, they will reportedly continue to listen to proposals for these three stars.
So let's take a look at three teams that could be interested in any one -- or all -- of these key Vikings ahead of the trade deadline.
3. Kansas City Chiefs should trade for Vikings WR K.J. Osborn
After taking down the rival Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs are 5-1, tied with the Miami Dolphins for the best record in the AFC. The defending champions, the Chiefs are favorites to repeat until proven otherwise, though their 2023 opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, are certainly hot on their heels.
Therefore, the Chiefs may want to be proactive. As we saw last season with the acquisition of Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants, Kansas City is willing to shake things up. Toney hasn't been impressive in the regular season, but his Super Bowl performance proved crucial to Andy Reid's side withstanding a tough test from Philadelphia.
Patrick Mahomes could use some extra help, so K.J. Osborn could be a good fit for Kansas City. The 26-year-old wideout isn't having the best start to the 2023 campaign with a 50 percent catch rate, but he was solid in the previous two seasons, combining for 12 touchdowns receptions.
The Chiefs aren't looking for a superstar at wide receiver. They could use someone like Osborn with experience, potential future upside, and the ability to move the chains consistently as a secondary option for Mahomes. Osborn wouldn't be too difficult to acquire in terms of parting ways with valuable draft picks.
Smith could intrigue the Chiefs as additional safety help, while Hunter could give this pass rush a welcome boost to ease pressure off Chris Jones. Schematically, Hunter likes to split very wide from the offensive tackles due to his ridiculous athletic tools, so he and Jones could change the entire dynamic of how an offense has to line up in the passing game if they were to start together on the same side of the formation.