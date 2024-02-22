3 Warriors playing in their final games with Golden State
The Golden State Warriors could be in for an eventful offseason.
The Golden State Warriors went into the All-Star break 27-26, which places 10th in the Western Conference. Not exactly living up to expectations. That said, Golden State is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Warriors are starting to trend in the right direction.
Draymond Green has once again proven to be revelatory as the Warriors' small-ball five. His presence in the middle allows Jonathan Kuminga to start, first and foremost. That puts more athleticism on the floor, aided by Andrew Wiggins' recent return to form. Steve Kerr also benched Klay Thompson in favor of Brandin Podziemski in the final game before the break, another lineup tweak that could pay dividends in the long run.
It's safe to say the Warriors are much better than their record suggests. Assuming their current momentum holds, Golden State is going to be a frightening opponent for a higher seed once the playoffs (or play-in) arrive. Their experience is no joke, and Stephen Curry is still producing at an MVP level despite all the early-season turmoil.
That said, even with Golden State back on track, the roster is due for substantial changes in the offseason. A couple major free agents are on the docket — most notably Klay Thompson — and Golden State's desire to land a star wing could shake up the trade market.
Here are a few probably playing their last games in the Bay Area this season.
3. Dario Saric will probably need a new home next season
Dario Saric has been quite effective in the backup center spot for Golden State, but he faces a simple numbers problem this offseason. With Draymond starting at the five, the Warriors have Kevon Looney in need of bench minutes. Then, Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the come up. We should expect a sophomore season spike in minutes for the Indiana product.
That leaves Saric a bit redundant. His 3-point shooting is a unique value add, but the Warriors will probably focus on adding more length and athleticism on the wing in free agency. Saric has proven that he can stick in a rotation, but for his own sake, he should probably look for a more robust opportunity. There are a ton of teams that would benefit from Saric's floor-spacing and passing acumen in the frontcourt.
For the season, Saric is averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on .474/.402/.864 splits in 19.1 minutes. He's truly a great fit for the Warriors' style of offense, so this is a tough pill to swallow for both sides. But, it's the way of life. The Warriors need to clear the runway for Jackson-Davis. Saric, entering his age-30 season, will want to land with a team that needs him.
Golden State signed Saric to a one-year, $2.7 million minimum contract before the season. That has proven to be excellent value, but it also means Saric is due for a raise. Smart teams will realize the value of a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center that can shoot 3s, attack facing up, and operating as a frontcourt passing hub. Limitations on defense and as a finisher are legitimate concerns, but Saric is useful in the modern game.