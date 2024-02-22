3 Warriors playing in their final games with Golden State
The Golden State Warriors could be in for an eventful offseason.
2. Chris Paul was always just a salary dump
The Warriors acquired Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards, by way of the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for Jordan Poole and a few draft picks. On the surface, it was Golden State swapping one expensive sixth man for another. But, aside from the obvious age difference and the myriad chemistry concerns tied to Poole, there was another key financial factor. Poole is under contract through 2026-27. Paul's contract for $30 million next season is non-guaranteed.
This trade was always a salary dump. The Warriors wanted to get Paul's money off the books as soon as possible to help alleviate their massive tax bill. Financial restrictions are only going to get more stringent under the new CBA. The Warriors have appreciated Paul's contributions this season, but unless he takes a discount, there's no pathway for him to return. The Warriors aren't going to pay him his worth.
What is Paul's worth, exactly? It's fair to wonder what the 38-year-old can command on the open market. He has struggled in the scoring department this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on .424/.361/.833 splits in 27.6 minutes. Paul has clearly transitioned out of stardom, but even with severe limitations as a 6-foot aging vet, he can still impact winning. The Warriors have benefitted a ton from his pick-and-roll playmaking (when healthy) and he's a good enough 3-point shooter to keep defenses respectful.
One has to believe teams in need of backup point guard help would toss the mid-level exception, or at least a good chunk of it at the Point God. Paul will prioritize contenders, and maybe he takes a discount to join a close friend or land in a favorable market. That said, the Warriors marriage was always temporary. It's still strange to see Paul on the same sideline as Stephen Curry, but we probably won't see it for much longer.