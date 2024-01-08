3 Washington stars who will make or break the Huskies in CFP National Championship Game
These three Washington stars must step up when it matters most if the Huskies want to take down the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
By Lior Lampert
2. Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver
Similar to Troy Fautanu, Rome Odunze is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the monster year he just put up as a senior. In 14 games, Odunze has hauled in 87 catches for 1,553 yards, and 13 touchdowns, earning 2023 AP All-America First Team honors and finishing as a Biletnikoff Award Finalist (presented to the most outstanding receiver in the nation).
At 6-foot-3, Odunze possesses a rare blend of size and athleticism that makes him a nightmare for opposing secondaries to defend. In Washington’s Sugar Bowl victory over the Texas Longhorns, Odunze caught six passes for a game-high 125 yards to help the Huskies advance to the National Championship game.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has been the Wolverines’ top cornerback throughout the season and will likely be seeing a lot of Odunze tonight. Johnson is going to have his hands full in what should be an entertaining game within the game between him and Odunze.
If Johnson and the Michigan secondary cannot contain Odunze, it could spell trouble for the Wolverines. Whether it be coming down with contested catches with his size and physicality or stretching the field with his speed, Odunze’s ability to beat you in a variety of ways makes him a player worth monitoring tonight. His impact will make or break the fate of the Huskies in the national championship.