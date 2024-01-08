3 Washington stars who will make or break the Huskies in CFP National Championship Game
These three Washington stars must step up when it matters most if the Huskies want to take down the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
By Lior Lampert
1. Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback
If the Huskies want any chance at taking down the Wolverines in this game, 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. will need to be ready to show the nation why he was considered for the award on a national stage. Penix will need to follow up his strong Sugar Bowl showing and continue playing at a high level if Washington is to emerge victorious in this game.
In 2023, Penix completed 66.7 percent of his passes while leading the nation in passing yards (4,648) while boasting a 35-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. After spending 2018-2021 as a member of the Indiana Hoosiers, Penix took his talents to the Pac-12, where he has transformed and elevated his game.
Penix is the engine that drives the No. 9 ranked offense in the nation in terms of points per game (37.6) and will be relied upon heavily in this game to help bring a National Championship to Washington for the first time since 1991.
While questions remain about his prospects as an NFL quarterback, Penix has an opportunity to raise his draft stock and alleviate any potential concerns. Whether or not Penix can rise to the occasion and continue silencing his doubters will have a major impact on Washington’s chance of defeating Michigan.